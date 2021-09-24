Toledo drug ring leader sentenced to federal prison

Terrance Allen was said to be the leader of a scheme that involved at least 9 other people and trafficked in heroin and fentanyl.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was sentenced to more than 32 years in federal prison as the leader of a drug ring that moved fentanyl and heroin in the Toledo area.

Terrance Allen was sentenced earlier this week to 390 months in federal prison. Judge James G. Carr issued the sentence, reflecting the seriousness of the conduct for trafficking in over a kilogram of heroin and over 400 grams of fentanyl from March 2018 to March 2019.

According to court documents, Allen, 27, pleaded guilty to all counts in the indictment involving conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, heroin, firearms and other drug charges. The investigation led to the seizure of drugs, cash and firearms.

The case involved collaboration between the Toledo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Toledo Metro Drug Task Force and the Northwest Ohio Violent Crime Task Force.

Those previously sentenced in this conspiracy were:

Jayvon Wynne - 240 months

Donte Walker - 262 months

Ryin Douglas-Reed - 100 months

Nathaniel Barringer - 46 months

Russel Watson - 68 months

Laurie Lehman - 65 months

Chad Burkholder - 70 months

Julie Murdock - 30 months

Megan Champion - 2 years’ probation