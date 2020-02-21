TOLEDO, Ohio —

A case of animal cruelty involving three English bulldogs - one of which authorities called a "walking skeleton" who later died - is under investigation by the Toledo Area Humane Society.

According to TAHS, the three dogs were found running together in Ottawa Park on Sunday. A good Samaritan found them and took them to Lucas County Canine Care and Control. The dogs were then transferred to the Toledo Humane Society. The three are now named them Winston, Nick, and Schmidt.

TAHS said:

All three dogs are purebred male English bulldogs

Winston was found as a "walking skeleton," weighing 25 pounds. He required life-saving measures immediately. An emergency exploratory surgery found that Winston was suffering from a blockage, and a large piece of linear cloth foreign body was found inside his distal colon (last part of the colon). A large portion of his small intestine had to be removed due to the poor condition it was in (extremely bruised and irritated). The blockage caused Winston to not want to eat, and caused vomiting and diarrhea. Winston slowly starved to death due to the blockage. While Winston survived the surgery, unfortunately the damage done to his body was too much and he passed away on Wednesday. Based on his exam, TAHS believes Winston was 6 years old.

Brothers Nick and Schmidt are slightly underweight, but are doing well at the shelter. They are believed to be 2 years old. They both have under-bites and Schmidt has a condition called cherry eye.

Winston, a purebred English bulldog, was brought to Toledo Area Humane Society as a cruelty case and later died, as the dog had a blockage in his intestine.

TAHS is seeking additional information in this case. They believe that someone knows who owned these dogs before they were abandoned at Ottawa Park. If you have any information at all regarding this case we ask that you please call our cruelty hotline at 419-891-9777 or file a report online at https://www.toledohumane.org/stop-animal-cruelty/

Schmidt is one of three English bulldogs that are part of a cruelty case investigation by the Toledo Area Humane Society.

Nick, a purebred English bulldog, is underweight but is doing better at Toledo Area Humane Society, after being brought in as part of a cruelty case. An investigation is ongoing.

