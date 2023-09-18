Toledo doctor accused of abducting, sexually assaulting woman

Fidelis Obu, the chief medical officer at the Neighborhood Health Association is accused of the crimes that allegedly happened in October 2019.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: This article contains a graphic description of an alleged sexual assault.

A Toledo doctor accused of inviting a woman to his home, restraining her by force and sexually assaulting her has been indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on one count each of gross sexual imposition and abduction.

Fidelis Obu, the chief medical officer at the Neighborhood Health Association, allegedly committed the crimes against the woman in October 2019, according to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

A spokesperson for the Neighborhood Health Association said in a statement to WTOL 11 on Monday that Obu "is not seeing patients at NHA currently." The spokesperson said the organization was made aware of his arrest on Sept. 14 and that the charges are unrelated to his work at NHA.

"We have no knowledge as to the detail or circumstances upon which this arrest is based," the spokesperson said.

Obu pleaded not guilty to both charges on Monday and is due back in court for trial on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. A Lucas County judge ordered him to be under electric monitoring and to have no contact with the victim.

According to the Ohio Medical Board, Obu invited the woman, a former patient and co-worker, to his home. He then "groped her breasts by force, pushed her onto a bed and held her there by her neck, and then attempted to pull down her pants while rubbing his erect penis against her body," the board said.

A statement from the board also said Obu made statements "indicating" he would rape the victim "and then subsequently shut and locked the residence door when she tried to leave."