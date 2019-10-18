TOLEDO, Ohio — Heather Reese has been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault.

She is the woman seen on surveillance video slapping a 3-year-old child in the face at Bright Beginning Day Care earlier this week.

Reese was immediately fired from the day care. A warrant has now been issued for her arrest.

The child's mother, Cassandra Sullivan, said her son wouldn't tell her what happened, but she knew something was wrong.

"I notice a red mark on his face with welts and a scratch," she said.

Sullivan said once they left, her son told her his teacher had hurt him. She called the day care's owner, dropped off her kids with a relative and headed back.

"The owner is crying hysterically. I could tell something was wrong. I asked what happened and she told me and I asked to see the tape and I just lost it after I seen how hard she had hit him," Sullivan said.

You can see in the video, the worker trying to feed Sullivan's son. He spits out the food and she hits him across the face.

Bright Beginning posted on Facebook saying the worker had immediately been fired. The post went on to say the daycare filed a police report and staff will go through additional training.