ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Police searching for man accused of west Toledo assault

Police said the suspect was involved in a May 6 assault.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on May 18, 2023.

Toledo police are asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating a suspect accused of assault.

According to a TPD Facebook post, the suspect was involved in a felonious assault near W. Laskey Road and Bennett Road in west Toledo. The incident occurred on May 6. Police did not provide further details regarding the nature of the incident.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect of their location, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Toledo police provided the following picture of the suspect: