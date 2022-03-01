Toledo City Council boosts reward in Damia Ezell killing

The drive-by shooting death of the Toledo 10-year-old girl has community leaders demanding answers, action.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Feb. 17.



TOLEDO, Ohio -- Toledo City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to add another $10,000 to the reward fund in the case of Damia Ezell, the 10-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting Feb. 13.

The additional money brings the reward to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest in the case that has shocked the city and galvanized community leaders to demand elected officials do more to combat gun violence in Toledo.

Damia died after she and her uncle Kenneth White were shot as White drove along Collingwood Avenue. Toledo police said a black vehicle with tinted windows rolled up and someone inside shot at White's vehicle.

There have been no arrests in the case and police have urged anyone with information to come forward. Many in the community have expressed outrage that no one has spoken up with information in the case.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral took to Twitter in the hours after the crime. "Someone KNOWS who killed this child,” Kral posted. “...Do the right thing, call Crime Stoppers today!!”

You can call or text 419-255-1111 with any information that may help lead to an arrest. You can remain anonymous.