Man barricades himself in apartment with child, negotiators and SWAT involved

SWAT, medical and negotiators were on the scene.

Police were called to the scene of a Toledo area apartment late Thursday night after two individuals got into a physical altercation with a weapon involved.

A woman was at 51-year-old resident Darrick Hayes' apartment when Hayes threatened her with a weapon during an argument. When police arrived, Hayes pushed the woman out of his apartment and locked the door. The woman's 10-year-old child was still in the apartment with Hayes.

Police maintained the perimeter around the apartment and, in addition to the negotiator on scene, called out another negotiator and a medical team. SWAT was also called on to the scene.

Negotiators made contact with Hayes via telephone and were able to convince him to exit the apartment with the child.

Hayes was taken into custody without any further issues. No injuries were reported.

The situation remains under investigation.