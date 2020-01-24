TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men are now charged in the November murder of 30-year-old Michelle Keagler.

Brothers Brian Friess, 36, and Chad Friess, 34, were charged with Keagler's murder on Friday.

Brian Friess already was in custody on unrelated charges and Chad Friess was arrested and booked into the Lucas County jail.

According to police, officers responded to a call of a person down on the morning of Nov. 9. When they arrived, they found a woman with at least one stab wound. The woman, later identified as Keagler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She reportedly was stabbed two dozen times and some of the wounds were defensive ones. The weapon is believed to be a large knife.

According to Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, Lucas County deputy coroner, a passing truck driver called 911 after seeing the woman lying on the side of the road. Hudson said the woman appeared to have been stabbed more than once in the back.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

RELATED: 30-year-old woman found stabbed dozens of times in south Toledo

RELATED: Monroe Police looking for two persons of interest in suspicious death investigation