Boxing champ Easter changes plea, is found guilty of punching woman unconscious at strip club

A judge found him guilty of punching a woman in the face at Bucks Rack City strip club.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo boxing champion Robert Easter Jr. was found guilty Tuesday of an assault charge.

Easter, 30, originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea Tuesday to no contest.

A judge then found him guilty of punching a 28-year-old woman in the face and knocking her unconscious.

The incident happened in August at Bucks Rack City strip club on Telegraph Road. Easter was referred to probation and will be back in court later this month.

Easter was charged with simple assault following the incident. According to court records, a Toledo police officer noted the woman had a split lip and chipped tooth.

A temporary protection order was granted to the woman.