Boxing champ Easter changes plea, is found guilty of punching woman unconscious at strip club

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo boxing champion Robert Easter Jr. was found guilty Tuesday of an assault charge.
Easter, 30, originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea Tuesday to no contest.
A judge then found him guilty of punching a 28-year-old woman in the face and knocking her unconscious.
The incident happened in August at Bucks Rack City strip club on Telegraph Road. Easter was referred to probation and will be back in court later this month.
Easter was charged with simple assault following the incident. According to court records, a Toledo police officer noted the woman had a split lip and chipped tooth.
A temporary protection order was granted to the woman.
Easter, also known by the nickname "E Bunny," was the International Boxing Federation’s lightweight titleholder from 2016 to 2018. His professional record is 23-1-1 and he last fought on Feb. 20, notching a win over Ryan Martin.
RELATED: Boxer Robert Easter Jr. charged with assaulting woman, temporary protection order issued for alleged victim