Bowsher High School student arrested for having gun in class

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Bowsher High School student was arrested Tuesday after a school resource officer found a gun in his waistband.

According to a police report, two students were seen in the back hallway of the gym during class time. The SRO believed the students were passing a vape pen.

While the officer conducted an investigation, one of the students repeatedly reached for his waist. The officer then found a handgun.

The 17-year-old student was arrested and transported to the Toledo police Safety Building. He was then booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

WTOL 11 does not name minors charged with crimes unless they are charged as adults.