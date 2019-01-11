TOLEDO, Ohio — Racist graffiti is marring the walls of a barbershop on South McCord Road, and the owner faces a lengthy cleanup effort. The owner of Fine Cuts barbershop found his shop ransacked and the N-word spray painted on one of the walls along with the phrase "GET OUT."

According to a Lucas County Sheriff's Office report, Fine Cuts on South McCord was broken into and vandalized on sometime between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28.

The owner stated that he closed up shop at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and the shop was in good condition then. However, when he returned to the shop around 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, he noticed the back door was open.

When went in his shop, he found the walls were painted with racial slurs in large black letters and one wall had the phrase "GET OUT" spray painted on it. The barbershop was ransacked, with many items knocked over. It was unclear if anything was immediately missing.

A criminal vandalism report has been filed and the incident remains under investigation.

Vandals sprayed racist graffiti and ransacked a barbershop on South McCord Road.

WTOL

RELATED: Anti-Defamation League reports Pittsburgh synagogue massacre led to string of attack plots

RELATED: Perrysburg schools investigating hate speech written in bathroom