TOLEDO, Ohio — Two early morning shootings injured two people at local bars on Sunday. The shootings took place at The Antidote bar on West Sylvania Avenue and at Brew-Ha's sports bar on Telegraph.

Police say one person was shot at The Antidote and there's no word on the person's condition or what led to the shooting.

The Brew-Ha's shooting took place just before 2 a.m. and that person is in a local hospital. No word on that person's condition or what led to that shooting.

This is a developing story and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

