Attempt to identify: South Toledo bank robbed; suspects at large

The two suspects were in a black Dodge minivan. They fled with cash from the Directions Credit Union at 435 S. Hawley St. One suspect threatened use of a weapon.

The FBI and Toledo Police Department seek the public's help identifying two men who robbed a south Toledo bank Wednesday afternoon.

The two men demanded cash from the Directions Credit Union at 435 S. Hawley St. in south Toledo, according to the FBI. One threatened the use of a weapon.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to early 30s, with an average build and measuring between 6' to 6'5'' tall. He was wearing sunglasses, an olive-colored mask, black clothing, gloves and carrying a bag.

The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s with brown eyes, a mustache, a stockier build and is estimated to be between 5'8'' to 6' tall. He was wearing a black mask, glasses, gloves and dark clothing.

The suspects left in a black Dodge minivan, pictured below, after taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 419-243-6122 or the Toledo Police Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.