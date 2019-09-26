TIFFIN, Ohio — A Detroit man is facing a felony charge after making shooting threats to Tiffin Universtiy and threatening to blow up a campus building Wednesday.

The Tiffin Police Department said suspect, 27-year-old Reginald A. Morrissette Jr. made the threats after demanding to know the location of a specific university employee and to speak to that employee on the phone.

Active officers, staff and administration responded immediately to ensure the safety of everyone on campus by relocating students from the named building, to other locations.

In addition, law enforcement worked to determine if the suspect was in the area.

Morrissette Jr. was later identified after officers interviewed the university employee he was searching for. Tiffin detectives then confirmed that Morriessette Jr. was still in Michigan at the time of the threat and the university campus was determined safe.

Morrissette Jr. was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and is being held at the Detroit Detention Center where he awaits the extradition process.

He is expected to be extradited back to Tiffin and is facing is charged with one count of Making a Terroristic Threat.

No injuries were reported during the incident.