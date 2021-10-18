Tiffin police: Barricaded subject now in custody

TIFFIN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 16, 2021.
A barricade situation ended peacefully after a subject armed with a gun was reported in the Westgate area of Tiffin on Monday, according to a Facebook post made by the police department.
Tiffin police later provided an update that the individual was taken into custody with no further incident.
The initial post, created at around 7:30 p.m., reads:
"To address rumors, there is no active shooter at this time. The Tiffin PD Special Response Team is currently addressing a barricaded subject who is armed with a gun. Please avoid the Westgate area, if possible."
A dispatcher with the Tiffin Police Department was unable to provide additional information about the situation.