Tiffin police: Barricaded subject now in custody

Police confirm the situation was resolved peacefully.

TIFFIN, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 16, 2021.

A barricade situation ended peacefully after a subject armed with a gun was reported in the Westgate area of Tiffin on Monday, according to a Facebook post made by the police department.

Tiffin police later provided an update that the individual was taken into custody with no further incident.

The initial post, created at around 7:30 p.m., reads:

"To address rumors, there is no active shooter at this time. The Tiffin PD Special Response Team is currently addressing a barricaded subject who is armed with a gun. Please avoid the Westgate area, if possible."

🖲 To address rumors, there is no active shooter at this time. The Tiffin PD Special Response Team is currently... Posted by Tiffin Police Department (Ohio) on Monday, October 18, 2021

A dispatcher with the Tiffin Police Department was unable to provide additional information about the situation.