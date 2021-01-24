Police recover firearms and other property stolen from cars and garages recently in Tiffin

Police searched the homes of three men and recovered at least two firearms, along with other stolen items.

Tiffin police have arrested three men over the weekend in relation to a string of recent garage and car break-ins.

Police say they searched the home of 29-year-old Andrew Foy and 34-year-old Gary Moore on S. Sandusky St. on Saturday, where they found a stolen firearm, ammunition, and camera, as well as other possibly stolen items.

Police also found evidence of drug use and drug trafficking.

In addition, police say they got information about the location of another stolen handgun.

On Sunday, Tiffin Police and Seneca County Sheriff Deputies went to the home of 21-year-old Devin Logan on N. Township Rd. 91, who consented to a search of the home.

Police found a firearm at the location that had been stolen on Thursday.

Foy and Moore are facing potential drug charges and Foy and Logan are facing charges of Receiving Stolen Property and Weapons Under Disability.

Police are still working on locating other property that has been stolen in recent weeks.