65-year-old Tiffin man arrested, accused of arranging meet-up with detective posing as 15-year-old girl

Kevin L. Wilson faces charges of importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A 65-year-old Tiffin man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter with an undercover detective posing as a teenager.

According to Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly, Kevin L. Wilson was texting who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and arranged a meet-up involving sexual activity. However, Wilson had actually been texting an undercover detective.

Wilson was taken into custody after two weeks of investigation. He is currently being held at the Seneca County Jail, facing charges of importuning and attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Pauly said additional charges are possible after officers search Wilson's home and electronics.

The investigation was led by Detective Eric England alongside officers from the Tiffin Police Department, Fostoria Police, Seneca County Sheriff's Office and the Seneca County Drug Task Force.

This story is developing.