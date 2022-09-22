TPD: Three east Toledo schools locked down Wednesday after man seen with gun

Police say they arrested a man about a quarter of a mile from the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrived at the intersection of Kelsey and E. Broadway Wednesday at 2 p.m. after a man was seen waving a firearm in the street.

The incident occurred near Waite High School, Garfield Elementary School and Toledo Preparatory Academy, all of which were placed on lockdown. According to a report, police spoke with residences and obtained surveillance footage of the suspect.

Crews arrested 37-year-old Alfred Cotton in the 400 block of E. Broadway, about a quarter of a mile from the alleged incident. He was taken into custody without incident but a firearm was not recovered.

The three schools were advised to lift their lockdowns at 2:46 p.m.