Three Perrysburg students plead not guilty in school threat case

All three expected to be released by Friday; trial date has not yet been determined.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Three Perrysburg High School students pleaded not guilty Tuesday to menacing charges in Wood County Juvenile Court for making threats at school.

The teens will be released from a juvenile detention center as soon as Friday. They will be ordered to wear electronic ankle monitors and must not have any contact with each other or any Perrysburg entity.

A pretrial hearing will be scheduled Wednesday.

The three students were arrested in April after school officials and police uncovered "preliminary planning" by the students to possibly harm others at Perrysburg High School.