One person in critical condition, two others injured in three separate Toledo incidents over the weekend

One person was in critical condition over the weekend, during which several incidences hospitalized three people.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022.

At least two people were shot over the weekend in separate incidents, according to reports from Toledo police. A third person was admitted to the hospital with injuries possibly resulting form a gunshot wound.

On Friday at approximately 12:57 p.m., crews responded to a hospital, where a 27-year-old man was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The victim stated he was walking in the area of East Hudson Street and Lagrange Street in north Toledo when an unknown suspect shot him. Police said the victim was "uncooperative" and "gave no further information."

Crews were not able to locate a scene, and continue to investigate.

In a second incident, police responded to a shots fired call in north Toledo on Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. When crews arrived to the location at Ascot and Hartwell, they located a shell casing.

Shortly afterwards, units were dispatched to a hospital, where a 21-year-old was in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. According to the report, the victim's parents picked him up at Westwood and Nebraska and transported him to the hospital.

Doctors took the victim into surgery. Police located his vehicle and belongings on Westwood and Nebraska. They continue to investigate.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, police arrived at a hospital in response to a walk-in victim with a possible gunshot wound.

According to the report, the 33-year-old victim said he was uncertain what happened, but that he was walking near Macomber Street and Auburn Avenue in central Toledo when he suddenly lost consciousness. According to the victim, he woke up and realized he had been shot, but was unable to provide further details.

A trauma doctor at the hospital told officers he was unsure at the time if the victim's injuries were caused by a gunshot wound. The victim sustained a broken hip and an abrasion to his knee. Police are continuing to investigate.

If you have information regarding these incidents, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.