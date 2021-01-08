Three people shot in Toledo over the weekend in separate incidents

The shootings occurred during a weekend where Toledo police were running Operation Clean Sweep to crack down on guns illegally possessed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above related video aired August 1, 2021.

Three people were shot in Toledo Saturday in separate incidents.

Toledo police responded to the 1200 block of Campbell Street in central Toledo around 6:45 p.m. Upon arrival, a man identified on a police report as Richard, 49, was found.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police responded to another report of a person shot just before 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of Joffre Avenue in central Toledo. While officers were on their way, James Butts, 27, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

When officers arrived at the home, Brandy Powell, 26, told them she shot Butts, the father of her children, during a domestic dispute.

The incident remains under investigation.

Toledo police responded to the 700 block of Locust Street just before midnight in north Toledo. Officers heading to the scene were notified the victim, Ray Barfield, was being taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a police report.