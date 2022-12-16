Three kids, three adults recued from north Toledo house fire early Friday

One adult was transported to the hospital to be checked out. No other injuries were reported.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue Department put out a fire at a home in north Toledo Friday morning.

This happened after 3 a.m. on East Oakland near LaGrange Street.

Toledo Police on the scene told WTOL 11 there were six people inside at the time of the fire -- three kids and three adults. TPD rescued the three kids off the roof before TFRD arrived. TFRD rescued the adults from the fire.

One adult was transported to the hospital to be checked out. No other injuries were reported.

A fire chief on the scene said there were no working smoke alarms in the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

