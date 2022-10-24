Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say

Gunfire damaged three homes in a block on Waverly Avenue, according to a report by Toledo police.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022.

Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of Waverly Avenue. Police observed three houses in the area were struck by gunfire, but were unable to locate any shell casings.

Units made contact with the residences of the affected homes and confirmed no one was injured. Officers took photographs of the damage and continue to investigate. There were no suspects at the time of the report.

In the report, Toledo police also noted that this area is within range of a ShotSpotter, but the device did not create any alerts at the time of the incident.

If you have information regarding this incident, Toledo police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.