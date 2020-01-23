BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Wood County Grand Jury handed down charges on Thursday against three people charged in connection to alleged child sex crimes that spanned several years.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Deon Williams is charged with 25 counts of rape. Deon Williams allegedly raped two children as young as 8 years old over the course of five years between May of 2013 and June of 2018.

A second man, 39-year-old Travis Williams, is charged with one count of gross sexual imposition, among other charges. According to court documents, he had sexual contact with one of the victims that Deon Williams is accused of raping. According to the documents, that happened in 2018 when the child was 14.

The third person charged is 42-year-old Mandi Williams. She's charged with two counts of endangering children, and two counts of obstruction of justice.

We are waiting to hear back from the Wood County prosecutor to determine if the three suspects are related.

Right now, there is a warrant out for the arrest of Deon Williams. If you know where he is, call police. Dates have not yet been set for their first court appearances.