Threats of violence made against Oregon school, students placed on lockdown

Multiple police units were sent to the school to assist in searching the area, but the two juveniles in question were not found.

OREGON, Ohio — Students at Fassett Junior High School in Oregon were placed on lockdown Monday after a threat was made against the building.

Oregon police say two known juveniles were present outside the school just after 2 p.m. A student inside reported the two students outside made "possible threats of violence" against the school.

Multiple police units were sent to the school to assist in searching the area, but the two juveniles were not found. Police later made contact with the two individuals, who had BB guns.

Due to the threats made, students were placed into the safety alert protocol.

According to police, the students inside the school who alerted adults to the threats said the two juveniles were not students at Fassett. Charges have not been filed as of Monday evening.