Lucas County Coroner: 63-year-old stabbed in south Toledo, ruled victim of homicide

The victim's body was located in the 1400 block of S. Byrne Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a 63-year-old a homicide following an autopsy performed Friday, according to a press release.

The coroner's office said Thomas Sepeda sustained a stab wound to the back, resulting in an injury to the left lung and aorta which ultimately resulting in death. The manner of death was ruled a homicide. Toledo police located Sepeda's body in the 1400 block of S. Byrne Road.

The investigation is ongoing, the coroner's office said.

Sepeda's death is the 28th homicide in Toledo in 2023. At this time in 2022, there had been 45 homicides.

If you have information regarding this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.