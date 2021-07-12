Theft suspects lead Toledo Police on chase, crash through residential fence

No one was injured during the incident, which happened early Friday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Genoa man and a homeless woman were arrested early Friday after leading Toledo Police on a chase through the city.

Matthew Jester, 27, and Kayla Taylor, 24, were occupants of a black Nissan Altima police attempted to stop about 12:45 a.m. According to a police report, they were suspects in a felony theft that occurred at Bambino's Pizza on Airport Highway.

The driver, Jester, did not comply and led police on a chase that started in east Toledo and ended near Buckeye Street and Central Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle crashed through a residential fence at one point during the pursuit.

The vehicle stopped on an overpass near Central and both suspects fled on foot. They were both arrested a short time later near a wooded area.