TPD: Theft suspect throws hot cup of coffee at Stop and Go clerk

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are looking for a man suspected of throwing a hot cup of coffee at a Stop and Go clerk and possibly burning her face while stealing an undisclosed amount of money, according to police records.

An unknown man approached the counter at the Stop and Go on the 1300 block of W. Sylvania Avenue Saturday morning to pay for a coffee. He then threw the coffee at Cassandra Brandon's face, reached across the counter, grabbed cash from the register and fled the scene, according to police.

Brandon was hospitalized to treat for possible burn wounds on her face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.