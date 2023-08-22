USDA permanently revokes exotic animal farm owner's license, will seize animals

Zachery Keeler of Even Keel Exotics interfered with inspectors and failed to meet minimum standards of care for hundreds of animals, according to a USDA complaint.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A local exotic animal farm is permanently closed after government inspectors found dozens of violations of the Animal Welfare Act and Endangered Species Act.

The United States Department of Agriculture filed a civil complaint against Even Keel Exotics and its owner, Zachery Keeler, in July.

Keeler became argumentative with officials during a follow-up regarding a violation of the Animal Welfare Act, according to a report filed by the USDA, and prevented them from carrying out their inspection by claiming they were trespassing.

Once inspectors were allowed inside, they found evidence determining Keeler failed to meet minimum standards of animal care. Keeler's license was initially suspended for 21 days.

The USDA's notice of suspension reads that between June 29 and July 7, Keeler "interfered with and threatened APHIS officials with a trespassing claim in the course of carrying out their duties, failed to provide adequate veterinary care, failed to maintain adequate disposition records of animals, failed to handle animals as expeditiously and carefully as possible, failed to provide sufficient distance and/or barriers between animals and the public, failed to provide sufficient clean litter, failed to provide adequate resting surfaces, failed to provide adequate food, failed to provide adequate and potable water, failed to provide adequate cleaning and sanitation, failed to provide enough properly trained employees, failed to provide proper food storage, failed to provide structurally sound housing facilities maintained in good repair, failed to provide proper ventilation, failed to provide adequate shelter from inclement weather, failed to provide an adequate perimeter fence, failed to keep premises clean and failed to provide adequate pest control."

On Aug. 15, a federal judge settled the USDA's complaint by issuing a court order for Keeler to agree to surrender the animals and never buy, sell or own any animal regulated by the Animal Welfare Act or Endangered Species Act in the future. Keeler's license was also permanently revoked.