TOLEDO, Ohio — A convenience store worker was shot by a BB gun early Wednesday morning during a robbery.

Toledo police responded to the Circle K at 3516 Airport Hwy. just before 3 a.m. The clerk told officers six suspects entered the store and two were holding pellet guns.

One of the suspects went behind the counter and stole tobacco products, according to a police report. The clerk sustained minor injuries from being hit with plastic BBs.