The victim was transported to the hospital after she was shot on the 800 block of Bush Street late Monday night.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A girl is hospitalized after a shooting in north Toledo late Monday night.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Bush Street in north Toledo. The girl was shot in the leg, a Toledo police sergeant tells our WTOL 11 crew on the scene.

The teenage victim was taken to the hospital and she is expected to recover.

There are no suspects at this time and no threat to the public.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.