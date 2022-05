A 17-year-old was walking near Putnam and Columbia streets when he was shot in the foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday.

A 17-year-old male told officers he was walking in the area of Putnam and Columbia streets in central Toledo about 4 p.m. when someone in an SUV fired multiple rounds. The teen was struck in the foot.

The victim was treated at the hospital and released.