Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department.
He is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel.
An investigation is underway and there are currently no suspects, Bortel said.
The victim's exact age is currently unknown.
If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
