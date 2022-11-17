Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition, police say

He was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo. There are currently no suspects, TPD said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo Thursday evening, according to the Toledo Police Department.

He is in critical, but stable, condition, according to a TPD Sgt. Brian Bortel.

An investigation is underway and there are currently no suspects, Bortel said.

The victim's exact age is currently unknown.