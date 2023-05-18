Prosecutors seek to try teenager charged with murder of Sylvania Twp. as adult

A 17-year-old girl appeared in court Thursday charged with murder in the death of Nicole Jones, 53, and tampering with evidence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old Canton girl sat in front of a judge in Lucas County Juvenile Court on Thursday, charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Nicole Jones, of Sylvania Township, and tampering with evidence.

She will face a judge again on June 1, and one of the juvenile prosecutors revealed she could face more charges in federal court.

"There's discussion with respect to a separate murder charge with an underlying felonious assault. There's room for at least three additional charges," Andy Lastra, the lead prosecutor on the case, said.

Additionally, the juvenile prosecutors are currently filing paperwork to charge the teenager as an adult.

"Given her age and given the nature of the offenses, once probable cause is determined, if in fact it is, she would automatically be bound over to the adult division and the juvenile court would lose all jurisdiction," Lastra said.

U.S. Marshals were previously searching for the 17-year-old girl as a missing person and believed her to have last been seen with 33-year-old Jonathan Jones, a man wanted for charges of child endangerment and pandering obscene material. Jonathan is also the son of Nicole Jones.

Jonathan and the teenager were later found in Mexico, and Jonathan was arrested. At this time their relationship still remains unclear.

The question that remains is what happened is why the homicide of Nicole Jones happened. Her body has yet to be found.

"That's what we're trying to find out: motive," Lastra said. "What specifically [the teenager] did or didn't do. How much of what happened was due to her planning or Jonathon Jones' planning? Those details we're still trying to iron out."

Lastra said a confession from the teenager has been a key factor in the case, but said he could not share details of the confession.

"I wish I could," Lastra said. "I have not had it provided to me by those agents and I haven't had time to review it yet. It's still early in the process."

Both local juvenile judges have recused themselves from the case and a traveling judge is expected to take over in two weeks.

Lastra said the next meeting should give them a chance to begin answering key questions: "Have the reports been provided? Do we have scientific evidence? Is there still scientific evidence that still needs to be turned over ... Those are the things we need to review at this point to find out what we're going to use, how much is relevant and how much is not."