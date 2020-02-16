TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenage male was rushed to the hospital after getting shot in the upper torso area of his body, according to police.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of Merle Street on a person shot call around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers are looking for a person who was seen running from the scene following the shooting. Police say they are unsure if they were involved.

Police wouldn't say how extensive were the victim's injuries or what led to the shooting.

WTOL has crews on the scene gathering more information, check back for updates.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Police: Man rushed to hospital after west Toledo crash; other driver flees

Toledo police investigating 2 shootings that took place over the weekend

TPD officer unharmed after shots fired in central Toledo, suspect on the run