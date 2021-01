At this time, police have no suspects. The incident is under investigation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old is recovering after he was shot in the eye while driving on the Anthony Wayne Trail Friday evening.

According to a police report, the teen was in the area of South Ave. at around 7 p.m. when he said an unknown person shot at his car with an unknown weapon.

The victim suffered a severe injury to his right eye and officers reported damage to two of his car windows.

