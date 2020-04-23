WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Tyler Miller was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury in December in the case of the stabbing death of 19-year-old Amonie Ervin. Miller pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in Wood County common pleas court. According to court documents, Miller changed his plea to guilty on the charges of aggravated murder.

Court documents stated that on Nov. 29, Miller admitted to stabbing Ervin at least five times outside a Perrysburg residence, resulting in Ervin's death. According to those documents, Miller said he was upset with Ervin because he had "shorted” him twice while purchasing marijuana.

The documents also stated that Miller took a knife from his kitchen to meet Ervin and then stabbed him with that knife.

Miller was bound over by the Wood County Juvenile Court to be prosecuted as an adult. Through counsel, Miller waived his right to a hearing on the matter.

Miller faces life in prison and will be sentenced June 4.

Ervin, 19, of Maumee, was found with at least 20 sharp-force injuries outside of a Perrysburg home on Nov. 29. FBI crime database records confirm this is the first homicide in Perrysburg in the last 20 years.

According to Lucas County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Hudson, Ervin suffered 20-25 sharp force injuries, including a mix of stabs and cut wounds to the head, face, neck, chest as well as both arms and hands. The stabbing caused damage to Ervin's heart, lungs and neck. The weapon used was a kitchen or steak knife, Dr. Hudson said.

Police were called to the home located on Tonbridge Court around 3:51 p.m. on Nov. 29. When they arrived, they found the body at the end of the driveway.

Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller fled and eventually was arrested.