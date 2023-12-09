Teen indicted on murder charges in April shooting death; to be tried as adult

Dimar Smith, 16, has been indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault for the April 2023 shooting death of 15-year-old Jaden Skaggs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old charged with murder in the east Toledo shooting death of another teenager has been indicted on charges in the incident and will be tried as an adult, according to court documents.

Dimar Smith has been indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault for the 2023 shooting that killed 15-year-old Jaden Skaggs.

Police found Skaggs suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the afternoon of April 10 in the Ravine Park Village Community Center. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

WTOL 11 typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes unless they are being tried as an adult.

