Juvenile shot in south Toledo, hospitalized Wednesday night

The victim was hit by "less than a handful of shots," Toledo police told WTOL 11. He is in critical condition.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A juvenile was shot near the intersection of Heatherdowns Boulevard and Green Valley Drive in south Toledo Wednesday night.

The victim is in critical condition. He was hit by "less than a handful of shots," Toledo police told WTOL 11.

Police are working on identifying suspects.

First responders were dispatched to the call for a person shot at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 online and on air for the latest updates.

