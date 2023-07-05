17-year-old arrested, accused of shooting into and burglarizing north Toledo home

Police said the incident occurred where a shooting investigation had taken place the day prior.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of burglarizing a north Toledo home Monday, just one day after police completed a shooting investigation at the same residence.

In a report, Toledo police said they responded to the 3500 block of Mayo Street regarding a burglary at approximately 10:25 a.m. Monday. The residence they responded to was the same place police conducted an investigation the day prior regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, the resident of the home told police she returned to her home Monday and discovered someone had forced entry into her home and damaged and vandalized the inside. During the investigation, police also discovered the upper bedroom window had been struck by new gunfire into the residence.

A police investigation led crews to a different residence on the 3500 block of Mayo Street, where they located a 17-year-old suspect alongside several others. The suspect was arrested for the burglary and is facing charges at the Juvenile Justice Court. It is WTOL 11 policy to not name juvenile suspects unless they are being tried as an adult.

No one was struck or injured by the gunfire, police said.

