Teen arrested for assault at Rogers High School

The 15-year-old is accused of injuring a security officer attempting to break up a fight.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old boy is facing felonious assault charges after allegedly injuring a campus security officer who intervened when he was assaulting another student at Rogers High School Monday.

The incident began shortly before 9 a.m. Monday morning when police said the 15-year-old was assaulting another student. When the campus security officer intervened, the teen attempted to get away by pushing the female officer, who fell and hit her head on a locker, police said.

The security officer suffered a cut to her head and was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, police said.

After he was apprehended, the 15-year-old also was taken to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center for an injured hand. He was later transported to the Toledo Juvenile Detention Center.