Teen charged after allegedly throwing brick into vehicle, striking child in south Toledo

Authorities said the suspect had left a group home prior to the incident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager is in custody after he allegedly threw a brick at a vehicle window, striking a 6-year-old child in south Toledo Saturday.

Per a Toledo police report, crews responded to the intersection of Angola Road and Reynolds Road to assist an off-duty officer who was pursuing a 16-year-old suspect at approximately 12:50 p.m. The suspect had allegedly left the Turning Point Residential Services group home on Angola Road.

A woman was driving a van and attempting to convince the teenager to get into the vehicle, police claimed. The suspect then allegedly grabbed a brick and threw it through a side window of the van, striking a 6-year-old occupant in the head.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene for a minor injury. The teen was charged with assault and criminal damaging and booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.

It is WTOL 11 policy not to name juvenile suspects who are not being charged as an adult. It is not known if the suspect will be charged as an adult.