Task force created to find missing Adrian woman Dee Warner

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said new search warrants have been executed.
Dee Warner, 52, is missing from the Tecumseh, Mich. area.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A task force formed Wednesday in the case of a woman missing from Lenawee County.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and FBI met Wednesday with the family of Dee Warner, who hasn't been seen since April 25, 2021. The goal of the meeting was to have a dialogue with members of the family, review the timeline of the investigation and discuss future steps.

The task force started executing new search warrants and will continue to investigate information and tips from the public.

Anyone with information should call the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office at 517-264-5364.

