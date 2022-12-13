Woman sentenced for smuggling drug-soaked papers into Ohio prisons

Records showed 69 packages being sent from Tanya Baird into the country from June through August 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A South African woman was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day in prison for mailing packages containing sheets of paper soaked with drugs to inmates in the United States including Ohio.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said 46-year-old Tanya Baird received her sentence on Tuesday.

“This office will not tolerate anyone sending controlled substances into jails or prisons in our District, no matter the method,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. “Such conduct will earn individuals their own place in prison, as highlighted by Baird’s sentencing today.”

According to court documents, Baird sent large amounts of K2 and Suboxone via mail into the United States.

Baird reportedly obtained the K2 from China and saturated legal documents with the substance in South Africa before mailing the papers to the United States.

In June 2021, Baird mailed at least eight packages each containing 30 pieces of saturated paper to an inmate in an Ohio prison.

Another individual received packages from Baird containing legal privileged documents that were saturated in K2.

Authorities said that person would then send the documents into Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction facilities and collect proceeds from inmates. The proceeds were then sent to Baird via CashApp or PayPal.

In total, records showed 69 packages being sent from Baird into the country from June through August 2021, 34 of which were destined for the Southern District of Ohio.

Multiple recipients of the packages had been in communication with or attended visits with current Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction inmates.