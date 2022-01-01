$5 million bond set for 18-year-old woman charged with killing Cleveland officer Shane Bartek

Officer Shane Bartek was a two-year veteran with the Cleveland Division of Police.

CLEVELAND — 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd, the woman charged with aggravated murder in the New Year’s Eve shooting death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, made her first court appearance in the case Monday morning.

During the brief hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court, a judge set McLoyd's bond at $5 million for the charge of aggravated murder.

McLoyd is due back in court for a preliminary hearing next week on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Bartek, 25, was off-duty at the time of the incident, which police say happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 4300 block of Rocky River Drive.

“Detectives reviewed video surveillance footage, which showed Bartek being ambushed and robbed by an armed subject,” according to the complaint filed against McLoyd.

His vehicle was later recovered in a police pursuit, which authorities said brought the arrest of another suspect in the case -- Anthony Butler Jr. He’s charged with fleeing, receiving stolen property and traffic-related charges after allegedly crashing Bartek’s vehicle in a “multi-jurisdictional police pursuit.”

Cleveland City Council released the following statement to 3News Saturday afternoon:

Cleveland City Council grieves over the death of an off-duty Cleveland Police officer on New Year’s Eve.

The circumstances and the investigation are still underway. One suspect was arrested last night and an additional suspect has been arrested today.

The public is understandably upset about the recent rash in violent car jackings. We know that Cleveland Police is working diligently and expeditiously to arrest all those involved. We ask that the public also remains vigilant about their surroundings and to call the police in suspicious circumstances.

We offer our condolences to the officer’s family and friends, as well as to all those experiencing grief in this new year.

We will work with the incoming administration on bolstering our First Responders, who’ve gone through so much, including a pandemic.

Cleveland Bishop Edward Malesic also addressed officer Bartek's death by issuing the following statement on Saturday:

It is with deep sadness that our community mourns the loss of Cleveland Police patrol officer Shane Bartek who was shot while off duty during an apparent carjacking Friday evening in the Kamm’s Corners neighborhood of Cleveland. His passing reminds us again of the fragile and precious nature of life, and the service and sacrifice of all those sworn to serve and protect our community.

We pray that God grant Officer Bartek eternal rest and that his perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace; and may the Lord comfort his family, friends, our safety forces community and all who mourn his passing.

As we again endure another horrible incident of gun violence, may all people of good will in our community work together and take meaningful steps to address the plague of violent crime in our neighborhoods. And let us remember to pray for all those whose lives have been torn apart by violence of any kind. May the Lord ease their pain and provide healing and hope.