TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Humane Society received a pregnant female dog Wednesday who lost five puppies and who was abandoned while in the process of giving birth.

The shelter posted on Facebook they received a call from a person who had seen a four-door maroon sedan drive up to a vacant property on Walnut Street in north Toledo, leave something into the lot and drive away.

That person then saw something moving and when they went to check it out they discovered the dog who was still in the process of giving birth and had two puppies by her side.

When the dog arrived at the Humane Society, a scan revealed there was a puppy stuck in her birth canal. A C-section was performed but five puppies were found dead while only two puppies survived the surgery.

The shelter said that based on the conditions of the puppies found with their mom in the vacant lot, they believe they were born Tuesday, the day before. According to them, their "veterinarian estimates that the mother dog was actively giving birth for 24 hours before she was dumped. She would have been in excruciating pain during the entire ordeal."

The Humane Society said all deaths were preventable had the owners sought proper medical treatment and urge that anyone with information regarding this case to contact their cruelty department at 419-891-9777 or file a report online by clicking here. All information they receive will remain confidential.

Toledo Area Humane Society