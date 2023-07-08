Sylvania Twp. man charged with murdering mother sentenced on other charges

Jonathon Jones, 33, pleaded guilty to one count each of child endangerment, attempt to pander obscenity, failure to appear in court and vandalism.

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Sylvania Township man charged in June with aggravated murder in the homicide of his mother has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for child endangerment, attempt to pander obscenity, failure to appear in court and vandalism, according to court documents.

Jonathon Jones, 33, pleaded guilty to one count each of all four of the charges. He pleaded guilty to child endangerment and pandering obscenity in March after previously pleading not guilty. He pleaded guilty to failure to appear in court and vandalism last week.

Jonathon Jones, 33, was arrested in Mexico in May after a manhunt when authorities believed he went on the run with the 17-year-old girl who has also been charged in the homicide of 53-year-old Nicole Jones.

After a confession, the 17-year-old was charged with murder and tampering in the case, prosecutors told WTOL 11.

Though authorities have not recovered the body of Nicole Jones, evidence in the case has led them to believe she is dead.

On May 5, police in Canton asked Sylvania Township police to check on the safety of Nicole, whose home is in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard. Township police and the U.S. Marshals Service entered the residence but did not find the woman.

