Sylvania Township Police looking for suspicious vehicle

Several reports came in Monday regarding a blue SUV.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Township Police are looking for a suspicious vehicle that may be driving slowly around women and children.

The department received three calls Monday about a blue SUV, possibly with California license plates, driven by a white male wearing a beanie.

Officers were called to the area of Sylvania and Fairwood on a report of a suspicious vehicle following an adult female walking her dogs. A second call came in about an hour later reporting the same vehicle was driving slowly past children waiting for the school bus.

A third call came in on Whiteford Road near Arbor Hills Junior High School. A vehicle matching the same description was reported to be driving slowly in the area.

Sylvania Schools said Monday there were reports made of the man asking children if they needed a ride to school, contrary to social media chatter.