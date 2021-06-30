Sylvania Township police officer will not face charges for fatal shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Grand Jury determined Wednesday no charges will be filed against Sylvania Township police officer Kyle Andrews for shooting and killing a burglary suspect.
In March, Officer Andrews spotted 24-year-old Eduardo Parra near the scene of a reported burglary. In dash cam video, the officer is heard telling Parra to put his hands up, and then he starts shooting.
Andrews reports Parra claimed to have a weapon, but police never found one. Parra was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Following the incident, Sylvania Township Police Chief Paul Long said the use of deadly force was justified.