Sylvania Township police officer will not face charges for fatal shooting

Officer Kyle Andrews shot and killed a burglary suspect in March.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Grand Jury determined Wednesday no charges will be filed against Sylvania Township police officer Kyle Andrews for shooting and killing a burglary suspect.

In March, Officer Andrews spotted 24-year-old Eduardo Parra near the scene of a reported burglary. In dash cam video, the officer is heard telling Parra to put his hands up, and then he starts shooting.

Andrews reports Parra claimed to have a weapon, but police never found one. Parra was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.