Sylvania Township man charged with mother's homicide

A 17-year-old girl is also facing a murder charge in the case.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A Sylvania Township man has been charged in his mother's homicide, authorities confirmed Friday.

Jonathon Jones, 33, is charged with aggravated murder in the homicide of his mother, 53-year-old Nicole Jones. Though authorities have not recovered the body of Nicole, evidence in the case has led them to believe she is dead.

On May 5, police in Canton asked Sylvania Township police to check on the safety of Nicole, whose home is in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard. Township police and the U.S. Marshals Service entered the residence, but did not find the woman.

Authorities arrested Jones in Mexico on May 8 after a manhunt sparked when authorities believed he went on the run with the 17-year-old girl who has now been charged in his mother's death.

Jones was also wanted for charges out of Wood County for pandering obscene material and child endangerment.

On May 18, the 17-year-old was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the case. Prosecutors told WTOL 11 she confessed to police.

WTOL 11 does not name minors who are not being tried as adults.

RELATED

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.